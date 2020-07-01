STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: World Bank to give USD 750 million budget support to Indian small businesses

The USD 750 million support is in addition to the USD 2 billion funding that the World Bank has already announced for the social and health sector.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

World Bank

World Bank (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The World Bank on Wednesday said it will provide USD 750 million budget support to 15 crore MSMEs in the country to increase liquidity access for viable small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Lauding the government's Rs 3.7 lakh crore MSME support package under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', World Bank Country Director in India Junaid Ahmad said the RBI also has used different instruments to infuse liquidity in the market either through banks or SIDBI.

The USD 750 million support is in addition to the USD 2 billion funding that the World Bank has already announced for the social and health sector.

This takes the total lending to India due to COVID-19 to USD 2.75 billion within three months.

The MSME funding is under the multilateral lender's Development Policy Loan, which is a direct budget support.

"In development policy loans, we do not fund a specific expenditure... We give direct budget support when the government puts together policy framework that we believe deserves support," Ahmad said.

He further said the government steps would help unlock liquidity for MSMEs, strengthen NBFCs and small finance banks and enable inclusive access to financing.

"The government has piggybacked on guaranteed systems... to de-risk lending to MSMEs. By de-risking, the government is taking on a bit of risk themselves and in time of crisis, this is exactly what you want the government to do," Ahmad told reporters.

During the 2020 fiscal (July 2019-June 2020), World Bank has extended USD 5.13 billion loans to India -- which is the highest in a decade.

This includes USD 2.75 billion given in three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government in May announced a support package of Rs 3.70 lakh crore for the MSME sector, which included Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loans for small businesses.

Ahmad further said the government has infused 1.5 per cent of GDP into the MSME sector between monetary and fiscal policy and the World Bank funding would support the operation.

"Our money is not a line of credit ... it is a budget injection to say that this storyline, this whole package is something that the World Bank is supporting, is signalling to the market that this is the one which really strengthens economic stabilisation ...

"This is about supporting and signalling a framework of liquidity de-risked into the hands of MSMEs at a time when you need to ensure that viable MSMEs survive and do not fall victim to the downturn," he said.

Ahmad said in the next stage of the World Bank's assistance programme for micro, small and medium businesses, the multilateral lender would engage with the MSME ministry and states to ensure capacity development at cluster level.

"World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a USD 750 million MSME Emergency Response program to support increased flow of finance into the hands of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," the World Bank said in a statement.

Earlier, the lender had approved a funding of USD 1 billion each for the social and health sector for support during the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Bank MSME COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp