IndiGo to give 25 per cent discount on airfare to doctors and nurses till 2020 end

IndiGo has termed the aforementioned scheme as a "Tough Cookie" campaign.

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo said on Thursday it will give a 25 per cent discount on the airfare to doctors and nurses till the end of 2020 as they are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity," the airline said in a press release.

"The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo's website, valid for sale and travel from July 01, 2020 till December 31, 2020," it added.

Passenger loads continue to be low in domestic flights, the operations of which resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter on Thursday that 71,471 passengers travelled on 785 flights on July 1.

This means, on average, there were 91 passengers in a plane on Wednesday.

Since the commonly used A320 aircraft has around 180 seats in it, this means that the passenger load was just around 50 per cent on July 1.

"As part of the initiative, IndiGo will track the Tough Cookie journey to make it special every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board," it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
