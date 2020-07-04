STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

COVID-19 impact: Local air traffic to plunge 46 per cent in FY 2020-21

Suspension of all air services following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to impact the aviation industry’s growth prospects severely.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Suspension of all air services following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to impact the aviation industry’s growth prospects severely.

According to ratings agency ICRA, FY2021 (2020-21) is expected to witness a 41-46 per cent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic, while international passenger growth for Indian carriers is likely to witness a year-on-year fall of 67-72 per cent.

All scheduled domestic passenger air services had been suspended for two months—from March 25 to May 25, 2020.

Subsequently, scheduled domestic flights recommenced operations with effect from May 25, 2020 to a limited extent, at a maximum of one-third of their respective approved capacity. 

ICRA expects H2FY21 will witness some recovery, with Q4 FY21 witnessing a y-o-y de-growth of just 3-14 per cent in domestic passenger traffic with improved passenger load factors (PLFs). Similarly, international traffic is expected to improve sequentially, with Q4 FY21 likely to contract 30-40 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 air traffic
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp