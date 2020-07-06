STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's coal import drops 30 pc to 48.84 MT in April-June

India had imported 69.54 MT of coal in the April-June period of 2019-20, according to provisional compilation by mjunction.

Published: 06th July 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mines, Coal

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's coal imports registered a drop of 29.7 per cent to 48.84 million tonnes (MT) in the April-June period of the ongoing financial year, according to industry data. India had imported 69.54 MT of coal in the April-June period of 2019-20, according to provisional compilation by mjunction.

mjunction, a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is a B2B e-commerce company that also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. The drop in imports assumes significance in the wake of government mandating state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to replace at least 100 million tonne (MT) of imports with domestically-produced coal in 2020-21. The country's coal imports also dropped 22.5 per cent to 15.22 MT last month, against 19.64 MT of coal imported in June last fiscal, it said. "The weak trend in imports is in line with market expectation, given the continued high stockpile of coal in the system.

The plunge in thermal power sector's PLF (plant load factor) in the past couple of months and the sharp decline in cement output do not augur well for import demand in coming month," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said. India's coal import during last month through major and non-major ports is estimated to have decreased by 8.01 per cent over May 2020, mjunction said. Last month, the import stood at 15.22 MT (provisional), compared to 16.54 MT (revised) imported in May 2020. Coal import in June last year stood at 19.64 MT, according to a compilation by mjunction's India Coal Market Watch (ICMW).

Of the total imports in June 2020, non-coking coal was at 10.06 MT, against 10.54 MT imported in May 2020.

Coking coal imports were at 2.84 MT in June 2020, down against 3.18 MT imported a month ago. During the April-June 2020 period, non-coking coal imports stood at 32.88 MT as compared to 48.48 MT during the year-ago period. Coking coal imports stood at 9.26 MT during April-June, down from 12.91 MT imported during April-June period of 2019-20, it said. 

India is expected to save around Rs 30,000 crore annually on import bill of thermal coal on account of commercial mining of blocks, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said. He had said the country still imports one-fifth of its annual coal requirements and spends precious foreign exchange on it. Last month, the government began the process of auction of coal blocks for commercial mining and put on sale 41 blocks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coal import
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp