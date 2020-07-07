STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coal India clocks average daily output of 44 per cent during three-day strike

The attendance of the employees progressively increased from the first day of the strike over the three-day period, averaging close to 36 per cent.

Published: 07th July 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it managed to clock an average daily production of 44 per cent and average attendance of nearly 36 per cent during the three-day strike called by worker unions last week.

This calculation of average is based on the average of 10 days prior to July 2 -- the first day of the three-day strike.

CIL in a statement said that despite the strike "the coal miner managed 44 per cent of coal output, compared to the average of 10 days immediately prior to the first day of the strike".

The attendance of the employees progressively increased from the first day of the strike over the three-day period, averaging close to 36 per cent, it said.

"This means, with a little over one-third of the attendance, the company could still produce 58 per cent of OBR (Over Burden Removal) and coal composite combined," the statement said.

OBR and coal composite means the volume of coal produced and topsoil excavated combined.

OBR is an important performance parameter as it exposes the coal seam for future production at short notice.

OBR alone at 5.70 million cubic metres during the referred strike days clocked 61 per cent of the average of 10 days.

CIL on an average per day was producing 1.3 million tonnes (MT) of coal during the ten-day phase.

Coal India produced a total of 1.72 MT of coal and supplied 1.60 MT to its customers during the three-day strike from July 2-4 called by five central trade unions protesting the government's decision over commercial coal mining, the company said.

CIL produced 0.57 MT of coal on an average per day and despatched 0.53 MT of the dry fuel during three-day period.

Whereas, the average per day of OBR and coal composite was 4.73 MT.

"Though the operations were subdued to a certain degree, the performance of the company was better than what was anticipated during the strike period," a company official said.

Similarly, coal despatch was 38 per cent of the referred ten-day average as CIL's supplies were 1.40 MT per day.

OBR and coal composite scored a high of 58 per cent, the average per day being 8.14 MT OBR and coal composite amounted to a total of 14.20 MT during the referred strike period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coal India coal India workers commercial coal mining
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp