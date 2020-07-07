STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests including those for COVID-19

The machine can take input of various sample types such as plasma, tissue, sputum and swab, it added.

Published: 07th July 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

A laboratory worker arranges blood samples.

A laboratory worker arranges blood samples. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday launched a machine 'Compact XL' to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests, including RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

Compact XL is a compact bench-top machine that will automate lab processes from sample handling to preparing the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) ready tubes.

It is a cartridge-based machine and can test multiple samples at one time.

"It can be used for a wide range of RNA/DNA-based tests including COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. The machine can take input of various sample types such as plasma, tissue, sputum and swab," said the firm in a release.

The machine was unveiled at Serum Institute of India in the presence of its chairman Cyrus Poonawalla, CEO Adar Poonawalla and AP Globale chairman Abhijeet Pawar.

In April, Mylab had said that it had partnered with Serum India and AP Globale to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of its COVID-19 testing kits.

Mylab Discovery Solutions managing director Hasmukh Rawal said that "to make India self-reliant in advanced diagnostics, Compact XL is our most ambitious project to date.

Compact XL will replace the need of 700 sq ft of cleanroom lab with a 4x3 bench-top machine and reduce the need of 3-4 expert technicians to just one, saving operational costs for labs, Rawal said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

From the patients perspective, automated processes will eliminate errors and improve accuracy, for example, the robotic movements in the machine are precise to the tune of hundred-thousandths of a ml when handling liquids, he added.

"This machine will ensure that DNA/RNA test such as COVID-19 testing can be done without manual error, minimal supervision and reduced human effort," Rawal said.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), who unveiled the machine, said, "Scientific and technological breakthroughs are driving our fight against COVID-19. This revolutionary product, with multiple patents already filed, will be a giant leap in making testing accessible."

It will eliminate traditional barriers to the adoption of molecular diagnostics at labs and address any potential demand-supply gaps of highly skilled technicians for testing, he added.

AP Globale's Pawar said that an important lesson COVID-19 has taught is to be self-reliant.

"Our focus is to drive social change through innovation. The work at Mylab goes a long way in making diagnostics affordable and making India Atmnirbhar in testing. Compact XL is the next step in the same direction," he added.

The company claimed the machine has the flexibility to test multiple parameters and can multiple samples at the same time.

It will enable many small labs to expand their offering portfolio of advanced tests, it added.

Automated barcode reading, auto-feed protocol, self-sanitisation and LIMS connectivity makes Compact XL, as a complete walk-away system with low maintenance, the statement said.

The machine can run 32 samples at a time which can be further increased when machines are connected in a network, the company said, adding that Compact XL will be available for pre-ordering starting July 13, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mylab Discovery Solutions diagnostic tests automation COVID 19 testing RT PCR Test
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp