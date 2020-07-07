Mylab launches machine to automate molecular diagnostic tests including those for COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday launched a machine 'Compact XL' to automate the manual processes of molecular diagnostic tests, including RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

Compact XL is a compact bench-top machine that will automate lab processes from sample handling to preparing the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) ready tubes.

It is a cartridge-based machine and can test multiple samples at one time.

"It can be used for a wide range of RNA/DNA-based tests including COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. The machine can take input of various sample types such as plasma, tissue, sputum and swab," said the firm in a release.

The machine was unveiled at Serum Institute of India in the presence of its chairman Cyrus Poonawalla, CEO Adar Poonawalla and AP Globale chairman Abhijeet Pawar.

In April, Mylab had said that it had partnered with Serum India and AP Globale to scale up the operations and escalate faster delivery of its COVID-19 testing kits.

Mylab Discovery Solutions managing director Hasmukh Rawal said that "to make India self-reliant in advanced diagnostics, Compact XL is our most ambitious project to date.

Compact XL will replace the need of 700 sq ft of cleanroom lab with a 4x3 bench-top machine and reduce the need of 3-4 expert technicians to just one, saving operational costs for labs, Rawal said.

From the patients perspective, automated processes will eliminate errors and improve accuracy, for example, the robotic movements in the machine are precise to the tune of hundred-thousandths of a ml when handling liquids, he added.

"This machine will ensure that DNA/RNA test such as COVID-19 testing can be done without manual error, minimal supervision and reduced human effort," Rawal said.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), who unveiled the machine, said, "Scientific and technological breakthroughs are driving our fight against COVID-19. This revolutionary product, with multiple patents already filed, will be a giant leap in making testing accessible."

It will eliminate traditional barriers to the adoption of molecular diagnostics at labs and address any potential demand-supply gaps of highly skilled technicians for testing, he added.

AP Globale's Pawar said that an important lesson COVID-19 has taught is to be self-reliant.

"Our focus is to drive social change through innovation. The work at Mylab goes a long way in making diagnostics affordable and making India Atmnirbhar in testing. Compact XL is the next step in the same direction," he added.

The company claimed the machine has the flexibility to test multiple parameters and can multiple samples at the same time.

It will enable many small labs to expand their offering portfolio of advanced tests, it added.

Automated barcode reading, auto-feed protocol, self-sanitisation and LIMS connectivity makes Compact XL, as a complete walk-away system with low maintenance, the statement said.

The machine can run 32 samples at a time which can be further increased when machines are connected in a network, the company said, adding that Compact XL will be available for pre-ordering starting July 13, 2020.