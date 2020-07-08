STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government decides to set up an agriculture infrastructure fund

The Agri-Infra Fund was part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced in response to the COVID-19 disaster.

Published: 08th July 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund focused on post-harvest management and nurturing agricultural assets.

In the course of 10 years, the scheme seeks to extend a funding of Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the scaling up of agricultural marketing, while strengthening the 10,000 farmers’ producers organizations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The banking and financial institutions under the scheme will extend the funding as loans to primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), marketing cooperative societies, FPOs, SHGs, farmers, joint liability groups (JLG), multipurpose cooperative societies, etc.

The scheme has come in the backdrop of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching, a few months ago, 10,000 FPOs in several states from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

The FPOs are focused on bringing onboard small and marginal farmers to pool their resources, including land, for better outcomes, while availing institutional credit, market linkages and formal scientific inputs.

While Rs 10,000 crore as loans will be extended to the targeted beneficiaries in the current financial year, Rs. 30,000 crore each would be provided in the next three financial years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
agriculture infrastructure fund post harvest management
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp