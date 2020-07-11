STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Domestic manufacturers oppose any import duty exemption on solar gear

These duties are likely to be increased to as much as 40 per cent gradually.

Published: 11th July 2020 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic solar equipment manufacturers have criticised a Power Ministry proposal to exempt solar projects from the new basic customs duty (BCD) on solar gear imports, as long they have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) before the tax takes effect in August. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s decision last week had come as a relief to solar developers since almost 80 per cent of project components are imported from China and the new import duty on such shipments would have resulted in significantly higher costs. 

However, power minister R K Singh had told industry leaders last week that projects that had signed PPAs before August 1 will be allowed a pass-through of the additional duty — effectively making them exempt from the import duty of  20-25 per cent on solar modules and 15 per cent on solar cells set to be imposed from August 1. These duties are likely to be increased to as much as 40 per cent gradually. The pass-through needs to be approved by the finance ministry, but sources say that the MNRE may reimburse these developers the added cost of the duty even if the proposal is shot down.

While the power ministry’s decision will save substantial costs for solar project developers, domestic manufacturers have pointed out that this will only increase power tariffs across the board in these projects.  It also does little to incentives the exempted developers to source equipment from Indian manufacturers. According to Hitesh Doshi, chairman of the All India Solar Industries Association, nearly 25 GW worth of contracts are likely to be exempted from the customs duty if the pass-through is allowed for imports from China.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp