GoAir repatriates over 18,000 Indian citizens in one month

Published: 13th July 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

GoAir aircraft

GoAir aircraft (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier GoAir on Monday said it operated over 100 international charter flights and repatriated 18,195 stranded Indians in one month amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

GoAir commenced repatriation flights on June 10 and gradually ramped up its services with a combination of 'Vande Bharat Mission' flights and private international charters, it said in a release.

As of July 10, GoAir flew 103 international charters from the Gulf countries to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kannur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai, the airline said.

"It is our endeavour to continuously support the nation in repatriation efforts -- be it Vande Bharat Mission or international private charters -- and help fly back our stranded citizens and reunite them with their families," GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

"GoAir will be supporting the government with many more Vande Bharat Mission and private charter flights that are required to help our fellow Indians to return to their loved ones," he added.

The airline said it is geared up to fly 5-6 international charters on an average every day.

