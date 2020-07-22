STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

NPCI launches Autopay UPI for recurring payments; Nandan Nilekani calls it an important milestone 

The customers have the mandate to go for auto debit option using AutoPay facility and for the payments higher than Rs 2000 customers will have to authorize by using UPI pin.
 

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani (File photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday launched the UPI Autopay functionality for recurring payments using UPI applications. 

AutoPay that targets the middle-class income groups in the country, enables recurring payments like mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds and loan payments, paying for transit/metro payments among others of up to Rs 2000. 

The customers have the mandate to go for auto-debit option using AutoPay facility and for the payments higher than Rs 2000 customers will have to authorize by using UPI pin.

"Any UPI-enabled application would also have a ‘Mandate’ section, through which customers can create, approve, modify, pause as well as revoke auto-debit mandate. The mandate section will allow customers to view their past mandates for their reference and records. UPI users can create e-mandate through UPI ID, QR scan or Intent. The pattern for auto debit mandate has been created keeping in mind customers’ spends on recurring payments. The mandates can be set for one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly," according to an official statement.

ALSO READ | Slew of incentives and new tariff walls: Indian government mulls vocal-for-local push

The new UPI facility was launched by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and Non-executive Chairman of Infosys and former Chairman, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)said that UPI AutoPay was one of the recommendations put forth by a RBI committee on Deepening of Digital Payments chaired by him that is finally being implemented. 

"As a part of the UPI, recurring mandates have also become pertinent. Autopay will give further impetus to the volume of UPI transactions and allow them to reach their goal of 1 billion digital transactions per day," he added.

While calling Autopay facility as yet another innovation by NPCI which earlier introduced immediate money payment system(IMPS)and later Aadhar enabled system for direct bank transfer, Nilekani said India is drawing international attention due to these initiatives.

"The UPI AutoPay offering would provide millions of UPI user's convenience and safety while making recurring payments. We believe, this facility will not only benefit customers, but also merchants with an all-new recurring payments experience. We also hope to achieve new milestones by expanding UPI's presence especially in the P2M payment space," Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said.

Among various enterprises/ financial institutions adopting UPI Autopay are Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Paytm Payments Bank, AutoPe-Delhi Metro, AutoPe-Dish TV, CAMS Pay, Furlenco, Growfitter, Policy Bazaar, Testbook.com, The Hindu, Times Prime, Paytm, PayU, RazorPay, among others.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NPCI Autopay UPI
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp