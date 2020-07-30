STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reliance Power reports Rs 2 crore loss for June quarter

The total income of the company fell to Rs 2,137.10 crore in the first quarter from Rs 2,163.39 crore in the year-ago period

Reliance Retail

Reliance Power

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Power on Thursday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

In the year-ago same period, the company logged a profit of Rs 36.19 crore, a regulatory filing said.

The total income of the company fell to Rs 2,137.10 crore in the first quarter from Rs 2,163.39 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The consolidated net loss of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 4,255.37 crore. The total income was Rs 8,202.41 crore.

The group is engaged in only one segment -- Generation of Power -- and hence, there is no separate reportable segment.

The company said the group is confident of meeting its obligations by generating sufficient cash flows through time-bound monetization of gas-based power plant equipment and other assets of certain subsidiaries, as also realize the amount from ongoing regulatory or arbitration claims.

Considering the dependence on these material uncertain events and realization of assets, the group is confident that such cash flows would enable it to service debt and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

Accordingly, the consolidated financial results of the group have been prepared on a going concern basis, it added.

About the COVID-19 situation, it said, "So far, the group has been able to sustain its power plant and honor commitments under the various power purchase agreements. The demands is beginning to bounce back to its normal level on the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions."

Further, the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the group's results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, it added.

