Reliance Jio offers one-year complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to prepaid users

Prepaid users opting for plans starting at Rs 401 will be able to avail the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for one year, at no extra cost.

Published: 07th June 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has partnered with streaming service Disney+ Hotstar to offer its prepaid users one year complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar VIP offers Hotstar specials, live sporting action, latest bollywood, superhero movies, among others.

As per the information on Jio.com, prepaid users opting for plans starting at Rs 401 will be able to avail the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for one year, at no extra cost, over and above the other benefits they get in a plan.

The offer can be availed by Jio prepaid customers opting for specific monthly pack, annual pack, and add on data packs. The Rs 401 monthly plan provides 90 GB data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps valid for 28 days, and users recharging with this plan will also get one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The offer is also available on Rs 2,599 annual plan which offers 740 GB data, unlimited voice calling and access to Jio app for 365 days, as well as for those opting for combo pack of data add-on vouchers, starting at Rs 612 (12 vouchers of Rs 51).

Disney+ Hotstar VIP includes access to latest blockbuster Bollywood movies (Baaghi 3, Angrezi Medium, Tanhaji), global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, including superhero movies (Avengers: End Game), animation films (The Lion King, Frozen II), Hotstar Specials (Special Ops, Criminal Justice), live sports, among others.

