STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

For the larger good, government should leave more money in the hands of middle class: Lenovo India CEO

Calls for measures to prop up demand urgently have occupied centre-stage in most corporate wishlists and the Lenovo India CEO’s is no different.

Published: 11th June 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Kaveree Bamzai
Express News Service

Calls for measures to prop up demand urgently have occupied centre-stage in most corporate wishlists and the Lenovo India CEO’s is no different. On Wednesday, Rahul Agarwal, chief executive of the China-headquartered computer major, sat down for a chat with author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai as part TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter. Excerpts:

There is a lot of talk about Aatma Nirbhar and you are in an unenviable position of running a China-led firm...
We don’t know what that means, to be honest. I don’t think it’s being interpreted in the right spirit.
Because the world is integrated and we need FDI. So, this cannot mean isolation. It means that India has to become self sufficient.Our per capita GDP is low, half our population lives in substandard living conditions. That is not atma nirbhar. Our fiscal deficit is quite high, our exports are not that high, our balance of payments can improve. Those things, I think, is more about us becoming atma nirbhar.

Do you have a wish list from the government?

The government has a very tough job and you can’t please everyone. But, I feel that it is assumed that the large enterprises will take care of themselves, which I think is not true. Our playground may be bigger, but we have challenges, too.
If I were to ask the government to do something, I would say pull up demand. People are losing jobs, not getting increments... For the larger good, the government should take the bitter pill of leaving more money in the hands of the middle class. They are the ones who will spend.

What are the pros of Work From Home and should it become the new normal?

I think a hybrid approach is good. Work from home gives some flexibility. For me, I feel so much better, I have hot lunch at home, I’ve reduced the number of meetings, I have more time to think.The flip side, however, is a reality. Many people may not have comfortable living spaces or private enough workplaces. And, there are always 5-10 per cent of people who will take advantage. But, we need to move past this, because it is not like the 10 per cent delivered more anyway. We also have to move from an input-based to an output-based system (while assessing work). So, what if (employees) are at a movie. What is important is what they are supposed to deliver for the company and if they are doing that.

What do you see happening if workers do not return?

I’m now not sure that migrants will not come back because it is a paradox for them. Maybe, the
social fabric is stronger, they have a more spacious house. But the income is pathetic back there. Here, I think they earn money, but they’re away from their loved ones. So, I’m not clear. Some might have to come back, while some may find refuge in farming. But, let’s see.

Is this an opportunity to reinvent the rural market?

A market depends on two factors: need and a buying capability. If you look at computers, people were not sure about the need and it is still an expensive product. A good laptop still costs you at least `Rs 30,000. I think that rural market penetration is less than 2%. For metros it is 50%, so the opportunities are there. But, it all depends on peoples’ incomes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lenovo Aatma Nirbhar COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp