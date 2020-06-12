STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol hiked by 57 paise per litre, diesel by 59 paise in sixth increase in a row

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

Published: 12th June 2020 12:05 PM

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol price on Friday was hiked by 57 paise per litre and diesel by 59 paise a litre as oil companies adjusted retail rates - the sixth straight day of increase in rates since oil firms ended an 82-day hiatus of rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74.57 per litre from Rs 74, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.81 a litre from Rs 72.22, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary in each state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

This is the sixth consecutive daily increase in rates since oil companies on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus. In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.42.

