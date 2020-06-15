STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

AIPEF urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put Electricity Bill on hold

The Ministry of Power had circulated the draft bill for feedback of the stakeholders in April this year.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

electricity

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Power Engineers Federation has appealed to the prime minister to put the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill on hold as it is against the federal structure of the country wherein electricity is a concurrent subject.

The Ministry of Power had circulated the draft bill for feedback of the stakeholders in April this year. In a letter dated June 13 to the prime minister, the Federation said, a large number of states have raised serious objections to the proposed amendments as these are against the federal structure of the country.

The amendments seek to erode the working of Regulatory Commissions and dictate on issues of the tariff, DBT (Direct benefit Transfer), subsidy, Electricity Tribunal ECEA (Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority), payment security issues, etc, which are clearly in purview of the state policy, it stated.

Under such circumstances, the bill must be withdrawn. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh,West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Puducherry have already expressed their strong objections, it said.

In view of objections from states, the bill would certainly require extended discussion and debate in both Houses of Parliament which would not be possible under constraints of virtual participation, the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said.

It makes it all the more necessary and urgent that the bill must be referred to the Standing Committee on Energy so that states and stakeholders including consumer organisations and employee and engineers associations can submit their objections in detail, it said.

The amendments sought are far too draconian to be rushed through and certainly deserve the detailed feedback from states, it opined.

The amendments are further based on the agenda of privatization which is not justified for a key infrastructure such as electricity, it added.

AIPEF spokersperson V K Gupta said that on June 14 , the Federation had written to all the chief ministers urging  them to represent to the prime minister that the proposed amendments to Electricity Act 2003 are not acceptable and that the bill must be put on hold.

The power ministry is trying to push through the draft amendments and acting against the spirit of democratic functioning without prior discussions, Gupta added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
All India Power Engineers Federation AIPEF
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp