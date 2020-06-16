STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India plans to nearly double oil refining capacity by 2030: Dharmendra Pradhan

International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that India's fuel demand will reach 458 million tonnes by 2040.

Published: 16th June 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India plans to almost double its oil refining capacity to 450-500 million tonnes in the next 10 years to meet the rising domestic fuel demand as well as cater to export market, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Domestic Steel Usage in Oil & Gas Sector', he said construction of a new 60 million tonnes a year west coast refinery, which is crucial to the capacity doubling plan, will start soon.

"Our refining capacity will increase from about 250 million tonnes per annum now to 450-500 million tonnes in next 10 years," he said.

The capacity addition will be both brownfield (expansion of existing units) and greenfield (new refineries), he said.

The refining capacity of 249.9 million tonnes exceeded the fuel demand of 213.7 million tonnes in 2019-20, but the demand is likely to rise to 335 million tonnes by 2030 and 472 million tonnes by 2040.

International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that India's fuel demand will reach 458 million tonnes by 2040.

As the world's third-biggest oil consumer, India imports 85 per cent of its energy requirements and is planning ahead to cater to the rise in demand.

Pradhan said while a new grassroot refinery of 9 million tonnes capacity is under construction at Barmer in Rajasthan, existing units at Koyali in Gujarat, Panipat in Haryana, Paradip in Odisha, Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Bina in Madhya Pradesh, Numaligarh in Assam and Chennai are being expanded.

"Construction on the west coast refinery will start soon," he said, adding the refinery construction as well as laying of oil and gas pipelines and expansion of city gas distribution network will fuel demand for steel.

Speaking at the webinar, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh quoted a recent report of the Working Group on Enhancing Refining Capacity to say India's refining capacity will expand to 363 million tonnes by 2030, to 443 million tonnes by 2035 and 533 million tonnes by 2040.

Also, India's India's LNG import capacity will rise by 40 million tonnes by 2030, adding to present capacity of 42.5 million tonnes.

While fuel demand has fallen in recent times due to slowdown in the economy and the lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus, "in two years time, we should be back to projected demand trajectory," he said.

Detailing expansion planned in oil and gas sector, Singh said 78,000 petrol pumps are planned to be added to 69,109 present ones.

Also, 2,207 CNG stations are to be expanded to 10,000. Oil pipeline network of 28,790 km is to be augmented by another 15,000-km and 14,239 km will be added to 16,981 km of natural gas lines.

India has leapfrogged from a modest 62 million tonnes per annum refining capacity in 1998 to 232 million tonnes at end of March 31, 2016 and further to 249.9 million tonnes by March 2020.

The growth in refining capacity, which has made India a leading exporter of petroleum products since 2001-02, has been possible because of the de-licensing of petroleum refining by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp