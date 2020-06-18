STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fuel tax hikes feed Centre's kitty, extra revenue likely over Rs 15,950 crore so far

Calculations based on PPAC’s consumption data indicates that additional revenue made during April and May is likely to be between Rs 13,650-14,270 crore.

Published: 18th June 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only ( File/ EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda and Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The past eleven days have witnessed one of the steepest hikes in retail fuel prices in history—petrol and diesel rates rising by Rs 6.02 and Rs 6.4 per litre over 11 straight price hikes. Oil marketing companies (OMC) have raised prices everyday starting June 7, having kept them unchanged since March 16.

The primary reason for the steep price increase is the mammoth Rs 13 per litre and Rs 16 per litre hike in central excise duties fuel imposed since mid-March. With higher crude prices now pressuring OMC marketing margins, they have finally begun passing along the duty hikes to consumers. While OMCs had done so immediately when several states had hiked VAT during the period, this was not the case for the excise hikes.

Indians now pay around 230 per cent tax (including central excise + State VAT) on the base price of petrol, and over 210 per cent on diesel. In Delhi, for instance, while the base price of petrol is Rs 22.11/litre, excise duty charged is Rs 32.98/litre while state VAT is Rs 17.71/litre. 

Extra tax revenue

For the cash-strapped central exchequer, however, TNIE estimates indicate that hiking levies has resulted in additional earnings of between Rs 15,950-16,570 crore for the March 15-May 31 period. For the full fiscal year 2020-21, these additional revenues are likely to come in at between Rs 1.4-1.7 lakh crore after accounting for steadily rising demand. 

According to government sources, the Rs 3 per litre excise hike on petrol and diesel imposed from March 15 resulted in additional revenue of around Rs 2,300 crore during the last two weeks of the month. While excise duties remained unchanged during April, central levies were hiked again on May 6—becoming higher by a whopping Rs 10 (petrol) and Rs 13 (diesel) per litre. 

Consumption data released by the Ministry of Petroleum’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows that aggregate petrol and diesel demand crashed in April due to the lockdown—going from 7.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) in March to 4.22 MMT. But, subsequent relaxations have spurred demand during May, aggregate consumption rising to 7.26 MMT. 

TNIE’s calculations based on PPAC’s fuel consumption data indicates that additional revenue collected during April and May is likely to be between Rs 13,650-14,270 crore. 

“The excise hike was done with a target to garner Rs 1.55 lakh crore of additional revenue,” a government official told TNIE, adding, “generally, a hike of  Rs 1 per litre adds about Rs 14,000 crore for the whole year, taking normal consumption”. Sources also say that the government may review the levies in the second quarter based on collections. 

Oil companies protecting margins

The OMC's decision to hold back from cutting retail prices during the lockdown meant that gross marketing margins shot up to unprecedented levels—Rs 17-19 per litre—in April as crude oil prices hit rock-bottom. 

However, global lockdown relaxations have steadily brought back demand and crude oil rates have firmed up. Brent crude, whose prices had dived from USD 68.91 per barrel (/bbl) in early January to a record low of below $16/bbl in April, is currently trading at over USD 40/bbl. 

This has resulted in a sharp contraction in margins for OMCs even as fuel demand begins to pick up—gross marketing margins whittled down to less than Rs 2/litre before the current spate of price hikes. 

Motilal Oswal analysts noted in a research note last week that both these margin levels were "irrational" when compared to the normal Rs 3 per litre. "Our belief was that this would definitely normalise again to a sustainable level for the full year..," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fuel price petrol price diesel price fuel tax
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp