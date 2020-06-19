Russia ships nuclear power equipment for units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam

CHENNAI: Global nuclear power major Russia's Rosatom on Friday said the ship with equipment for two 1,000 MW atomic power plants coming up in Tamil Nadu has left the Saint Petersburg port for India.
According to Rosatom, this is the 17th shipload during the project implementation and the first one - after the restrictive measures related to prevention of further spread of COVID-19.
India's atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building two more 1,000 MW reactors at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district with Russian equipment. The first two reactors of similar capacities are generating power.
"In the context of the restrictions imposed in Russia and India, Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, the Indian customer, Russian manufacturers, the port of Saint-Petersburg have kept on working, meeting all the measures prescribed, on the construction of the second phase of Kudankulam NPP (nuclear power plant)," the Director for projects in India, Vladimir Angelov, said.
"It is necessary to make a specific mention on the well-coordinated work of the employees responsible for the cargo handling and execution. The deadline for shipment was reduced by 37 per cent," he added.
The shipment includes air locks of the passive heat removal system for power unit No 3, condensate demineralizer filters for power units No 3 and 4, core catcher sacrificial materials, control and protection system drives, transfer cask, surge tanks outside the containment, blow down deaerator for power unit No 4 was shipped to the NPP construction site.
The 17th shipload also included filters, pipelines, valves, stationary penetrations and pumps. The scheduled arrival of the shipload to the Kudankulam construction site is expected to be in July 2020.
CHENNAI: Global nuclear power major Russia's Rosatom on Friday said the ship with equipment for two 1,000 MW atomic power plants coming up in Tamil Nadu has left the Saint Petersburg port for India.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Issue ultimatum to Beijing to 'vacate' Galwan Valley territory, Punjab CM Amarinder urges Centre
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Don't allow Chinese investments in infra sector: Mamata at all-party meet on LAC face-off
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas, team discover new lizard species
100 Days of Cuomo: Governor ends daily COVID-19 briefings
COVID-19: Malayali students stranded in Kyrgyzstan yet to receive help from Indian government