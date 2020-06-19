STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Russia ships nuclear power equipment for units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam

India's atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building two more 1,000 MW reactors at Kudankulam.

Published: 19th June 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

CHENNAI: Global nuclear power major Russia's Rosatom on Friday said the ship with equipment for two 1,000 MW atomic power plants coming up in Tamil Nadu has left the Saint Petersburg port for India.

According to Rosatom, this is the 17th shipload during the project implementation and the first one - after the restrictive measures related to prevention of further spread of COVID-19.

India's atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building two more 1,000 MW reactors at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district with Russian equipment. The first two reactors of similar capacities are generating power.

"In the context of the restrictions imposed in Russia and India, Rosatom State Corporation Engineering Division, the Indian customer, Russian manufacturers, the port of Saint-Petersburg have kept on working, meeting all the measures prescribed, on the construction of the second phase of Kudankulam NPP (nuclear power plant)," the Director for projects in India, Vladimir Angelov, said.

"It is necessary to make a specific mention on the well-coordinated work of the employees responsible for the cargo handling and execution. The deadline for shipment was reduced by 37 per cent," he added.

The shipment includes air locks of the passive heat removal system for power unit No 3, condensate demineralizer filters for power units No 3 and 4, core catcher sacrificial materials, control and protection system drives, transfer cask, surge tanks outside the containment, blow down deaerator for power unit No 4 was shipped to the NPP construction site.

The 17th shipload also included filters, pipelines, valves, stationary penetrations and pumps. The scheduled arrival of the shipload to the Kudankulam construction site is expected to be in July 2020.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russia Nuclear power plant COVID19 Tamil Nadu Kudankulam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp