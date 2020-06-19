Top Indian CEOs of Chinese phone brands get trolled on Twitter

By IANS

Amid border tensions with China and a growing chorus for boycotting Chinese goods, top Indian executives of some of the most popular phone brands like Xiaomi and Realme have found themselves in hot water every time they tweet to promote their upcoming or existing products.



Sensing the consumers' mood, social media teams at some Chinese smartphone brands have decided to adopt a more cautionary approach on promoting their products for the time being, internal sources told IANS.

A tweet on Friday by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain that announced the next sale date for its newly-launched Mi Notebooks was trolled.