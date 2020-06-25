STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Irdai sets up panel to suggest insurance products related to use of drones

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said drones are emerging as one of the fastest-growing technology and are being used for a variety of purposes.

Published: 25th June 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Regulator Irdai has set up a working group to suggest insurance products covering various risks involved in use of drones.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said drones are emerging as one of the fastest growing technology and are being used for a variety of purposes.

It also noted that drones are playing a significant role in the current COVID-19 situation, assisting various authorities in several activities.

"There is an immediate need to make available suitable insurance products covering the various risks involved in the use of drones," Irdai said while constituting the working group.

The nine-member panel headed by Anjan Dev, General Manager of The New India Assurance Co, has been asked to study and understand the insurance needs of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) owners and operators.

Irdai has tasked the group to make recommendations relating to design and development of product/s meeting the needs of RPAS owners and operators, including third party liability.

It will also make recommendations relating to underwriting of such risks including re-insurance perspective and examining any other relevant matter relating to the subject.

The working group has been asked to submit its report within six weeks.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Ministry issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulator DGCA.

The use of drones has increased due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown for purposes like surveillance, disinfection and videography.

The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

An authorised unmanned aircraft system (UAS) importer or manufacturer must not sell a UAS to any person except an authorised trader or owner, as per the draft rules.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drone use Irdai Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp