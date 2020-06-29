Modi govt increased Ladakh's budget four-fold: Hardeep Singh Puri

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Housing and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the Modi government has increased the budget for Ladakh four-fold recently amid the India-China face-off in the region. He added that plans are underway to develop Leh and Ladakh into a smart region.

Puri said that importance has been given to the preservation of the language and culture of the region while amending the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act. Describing the self-reliant India campaign as a movement, the Union Minister said there will be a special focus on Ladakh in this direction too.

Puri was addressing a virtual rally to the people of Ladakh on Monday.

"Leh and Ladakh will soon be developed into smart region. Fifty four mobile towers have been approved for telecom connectivity in the region. Currently, site survey work is in progress. Rs 500 crore has also been allotted to the Organic Development Institute," Puri said.

He said he would himself go to Ladakh soon to take stock of all the developmental projects.

The Union Minister said that construction of roads in Ladakh has been expedited. The union territory is now in a better position to fight against the Covid epidemic.

"So far, only 941 cases have been reported and one death has occurred. This shows that Ladakh is combating corona in the best way possible. Soon Ladakh will be free of corona," Puri said.

Ladakh in-charge and BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were also present during this virtual rally.

"Very happy to connect with our sisters & brothers of Ladakh along with senior leader of @BJP4India @ImAvinashKhanna, @MPLadakh & senior leaders of @BJP4Ladakh through a virtual Jan Samvad Rally today," tweeted Puri after the event.

It is in Ladakh that both Indian and Chinese troops are in combative mood along the Line of Actual Control after the transgression by the Chinese army.