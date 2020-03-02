AirAsia India sees losses narrow to Rs 123.35 crore in Quarter 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private carrier AirAsia India on Sunday announced that its revenue during the October-December period of the financial year 2019 jumped 65 per cent, to Rs 1,057.55 crore against Rs 641.17 crore in the same quarter in 2018, aided by higher average fare and capacity. The airline said it has reduced its quarterly loss to Rs 123.35 crore in Q4, from Rs 166.15 crore it saw in the same quarter a year ago.

The Bengaluru-based airline follows the January-December financial year. AirAsia India said its revenue grew on the back of a 38 per cent rise in capacity and 19 per cent rise in the average fare. The company’s expenses also rose in tandem with a rise in revenue, as more staff were hired as it added aircraft. For the full fiscal, the airline reported around 6 per cent lower losses at Rs 597 crore as against Rs 633.61 crore posted in FY2018.