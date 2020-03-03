Home Business

Government mulls special ink to crack down on fake currency notes and passports

A bi-luminescent security ink is visible in red and green light when illuminated by two different sources at 254 nano meters (nm) and 365 nm, respectively.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Online Desk

Researchers at the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory have developed a special security ink to prevent counterfeiting of currency notes and fake printing of passports. "Discovery of ink to curb fake printing of passports and counterfeiting of currency notes," said the Press Information Bureau (PIB) via a tweet.

Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory have made a bi-luminescent security ink which is visible in red and green light when illuminated by two different sources at 254 nanometers (nm) and 365 nm, respectively.

According to a report by Livemint, the ink was made in a batch of one kg and given to the Bank Note Press in Dewas, a unit of Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd. (SPMCIL).

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Minister of Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan said that while the ink is found comparable to the used standards, its formulation can help in checking government documents, authenticity of passports, identity cards, tamper evident labels etc.

Despite the added security features in the new currency notes released by the RBI, reports hinted that fake notes are still being circulated. The central bank has mentioned many features which help in distinguishing real notes from counterfeit ones.

According to an annual report by the RBI last year, of the total fake Indian currency notes found by banks during 2018-19, 5.6 per cent were detected at the RBI and 94.4 per cent by other banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSIR National Physical Laboratory Press Information Bureau counterfeit currency fake passports Currency special ink
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp