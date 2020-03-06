Home Business

Air India disinvestment might be 'quite difficult' due to coronavirus: IATA

The outbreak, which has infected over 95,000 people and resulted in more than 3,200 deaths worlwide, is taking a toll on the global airline industry, especially due to travel restrictions.

Published: 06th March 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

An Air India flight takes off (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: International airlines' grouping IATA on Thursday said Air India's disinvestment process might be "quite difficult at this moment" amid the coronavirus outbreak, which will hit the global market for Indian carriers as well as inbound tourist traffic into the country.

The outbreak, which has infected over 95,000 people and resulted in more than 3,200 deaths worlwide, is taking a toll on the global airline industry, especially due to travel restrictions.

Against this backdrop, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said, "I think it is going to be very difficult times for the (Indian) airlines".

"Clearly, the international market for Indian carriers is going to be a lot weaker and inbound tourist traffic is going to be hit very hard by the effect of the coronavirus crisis," he told PTI here.

According to him, there could be further consolidation of Indian airlines in the wake of the situation created by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Privatisation of Air India is a necessary step for the long-term for the Indian market," he said.

The Indian government plans to sell 100 per cent stake in loss-making Air India and has issued a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for the carrier's disinvestment.

Pearce said that Indian should see consolidation to sort out the Air India privatisation but pointed out that equity markets are already quite weak at the moment.

The industry is being hit by the shock of the coronavirus, he added.

"That makes it quite difficult at this moment," Pearce said in response to a question regarding Air India disinvestment.

On January 27, the government came out with a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for Air India disinvestment.

It has proposed selling 100 per cent stake in Air India along with budget airline Air India Express and the national carrier's 50 per cent stake in AISATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

This is the second attempt by the government in as many years to divest Air India, which has been in the red for long.

On Wednesday, the government permitted Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to own up to 100 per cent stake in disinvestment-bound Air India.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Thursday, projected that the airline industry could lose up to USD 113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The grouping's previous analysis, issued in February, put the lost revenues at USD 29.3 billion.

This was based on a scenario that would see the impact of COVID-19 largely being confined to markets associated with China.

Since then, the coronavirus has spread to over 80 countries and forward bookings have been severely impacted on routes beyond China, IATA said.

Speaking after a two-day workshop on COVID-19 here, Pearce said "limited spread" scenario implies a USD 63 billion loss of passenger revenue worldwide in 2020.

The "extensive spread" scenario implies a USD 113 billion loss of passenger revenue worldwide in 2020.

The scenarios were based on markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India IATA Coronavirus
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp