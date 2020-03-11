STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 16

While seeking his custody, the ED told the court that loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were given to various entities when Kapoor was on the bank's panel.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor

Former Yes Bank MD Rana Kapoor. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges.

During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure.

Kapoor, 62, former MD and CEO of the private bank, was arrested by the ED here on Sunday under provisions of the PMLA as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

ALSO READ: Big companies owe Rs 60,000 crore to Yes Bank, says Ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

He was earlier remanded in the ED custody till March 11. As his remand ended on Wednesday, he was produced before special court judge P P Rajvaidya.

The court extended his ED custody till March 16 as the central investigating agency had sought it for further probe.

While seeking his custody, the ED told the court that loans worth Rs 30,000 crore were given to various entities when Kapoor was on the bank's panel.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank customers can pay credit bill, loan repayments through other bank accounts​

"Of this, Rs 20,000 crore turned into bad debts. We need to be probe in great detail how the money has travelled," the agency told the court.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last week imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Rana Kapoor ED RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp