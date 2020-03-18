Coronavirus: Vistara suspends international flights from March 20 to 31

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vistara on Wednesday said it is temporarily suspending its international flights from March 20 to March 31 due to unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full-service carrier has also "temporarily adjusted" its domestic flights for March and April, its spokesperson said.

"The airline will continue to monitor the evolving situation and may make further capacity adjustments if required," he said.

Total 151 people have been infected due to the novel coronavirus in India as yet, according to Union health ministry.

"Due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on border controls and air travel across the world, Vistara is temporarily suspending its international operations from March 20, 2020, to March 31, 2020," the spokesperson noted.

"The airline has also temporarily adjusted domestic capacity for the months of March and April 2020 in view of reduced demand. Customers booked on the affected flights will be fully refunded," he said.