STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

We stand with airline; will stop its sale: Parliament panel to Air India chief Rajiv Bansal

Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola, who made a detailed presentation to the committee on aviation sector, told the members that according to consultancy firm CAPA, many airlines would go bankrupt.

Published: 18th March 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal. (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Air India flights evacuated hundreds of Indians from abroad amid coronavirus pandemic, several members of a parliamentary panel on Wednesday commended Air India chief Rajiv Bansal, telling him that they stand with the airline and "will fight till the skies to keep it flying" and stop its sale, sources said.

The MPs questioned Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola on whether it is feasible to sell Air India at a time when aviation sector is witnessing major disruption across the world due to coronavirus, the sources said.

"Several MPs told Air India chief Rajiv Bansal, who also attended the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, that they stand with the airline and will fight till the skies to keep it flying and stop the sale of national carrier," the sources said.

The members commended the airline and its staff for evacuating Indians from abroad in time of need, like during the time of the pandemic.

The government on March 13 had extended the deadline for submitting bids to buy state-run Air India by about one-and-a-half months till April 30, citing demand from interested bidders (IBs) and situation arising out of the pandemic.

According to sources, one of the Trinamool Congress MPs, who is part of the parliamentary panel, said that it is only Air India and its staff that comes forward to rescue Indians from abroad during crucial times.

ALSO READ| Government extends deadline to bid for crisis-hit Air India till April 30

They added that the civil aviation secretary was asked if any assessment was being made about the losses the aviation sector would face due to the pandemic and if there would be any bailout package for the aviation industry.

Sources stated that Kharola, who made a detailed presentation to the committee on aviation sector, told the members that according to global aviation consultancy firm CAPA, many airlines would go bankrupt by May-end.

However, the sources noted that the secretary did not comment whether any bailout package was being considered. The secretary told the committee that aviation traffic was witnessing a dip of 24 per cent in Asia Pacific region.

According to sources, the MPs told the secretary that face towels, which are given to the passengers in premium economy and business class, should be stopped on planes. Moreover, all passengers should be provided with masks, the MPs told the secretary, as per the sources.

"Raising the issue of GoAir sending their staff on leave without salary, a few members said this should not have happened and the government should solve the bigger issues rather than issuing just advisories," the sources said.

Budget carrier GoAir had on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid "unprecedented" decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, GoAir said it has terminated contracts of expat pilots. After the committee meeting on Wednesday, its chairman TG Venkatesh told PTI said all those who travelled in last two months should be checked for coronavirus and analysed. Former Air India chief Ashwani Lohani was also present during the meeting of this committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Air India sale PS Kharola Rajiv Bansal Air India parliament panel
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp