STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Global auto firms suspend ops as coronavirus pandemic spreads

German major BMW and Japanese giants Toyota and Honda are the latest to shut down operations across US and Europe

Published: 20th March 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen

Loaded vehicles from German car manufacturer Volkswagen are transported by train at the freight station in Munich. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

From German auto giants like BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen to Japanese auto majors like Toyota and Honda, global auto companies are halting operations across United States and Europe to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. Last month, the pandemic outbreak had halted operations in China, where the virus originated, and disrupted global supply chain of components.

German carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it would close European and South African factories for over a month and warned that profits this year would be significantly lower due to the crisis. Production at the two factories account for half of BMW’s annual output. “Our production is geared towards sales development forecasts. And we are adjusting our production volumes flexibly in line with the demand. Since (March 18), we (have begun) to shut down our European and Rosslyn automotive plants, which will close by the end of the week. The interruption of production for the mentioned plants is currently planned to run until April 19,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said.

With the fresh announcement, BMW joins the league of Daimler, Renault, Volkswagen and Fiat to shut factory doors. The world’s largest carmaker Volkswagen Group said in a statement on March 17 that it will gradually suspend production at its European plants, which would also affect its components plants.
“The spread of coronavirus in Europe is increasingly harming the demand situation. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly difficult to supply outsourced parts to our plants,” said Ralf Brandstätter, chief operation officer, Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Earlier in the week, Fiat Chrysler, PSA Group, and Renault had announced the closure of 35 manufacturing facilities across Europe as authorities imposed severe restrictions on travel and public life.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Europe, especially in Italy and Spain. In Italy alone, 475 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Similarly, automakers in the US are seen taking similar approach as there has been a sharp increase in the number of people getting infected by the virus. Around 10,000 Americans have been infected with coronavirus with the death toll topping 150. Honda said on Wednesday that it will shut down operations in all of its North American factories for six days due to an expected decline in the market, while Toyota said it will halt production at its North America facilities for two days. Earlier, US-based automakers Ford and General Motors had announced closing of their North American production units until at least March 30. In India, however, where the number of COVID-19 cases is reaching 200, automakers have announced measures as work-from-home and workplace hygiene.

India story
In India, automakers have announced measures like work-from-home and workplace hygiene. “Work-from-home has been implemen-ted on a rotational basis... Employees have been sensitised on the importance of home quarantine to ensure maximum effectiveness… The body temperature of all employees is monitored at the entrance.” TVS Motor  Company had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 auto industry BMW Mercedes Volkswagen Toyota Honda
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp