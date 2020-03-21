STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Apollo Tyres’ top management takes salary cut

Hero MotoCorp approached the SC seeking a 3-month extension of the March 31 deadline for selling BS-IV compliant vehicles.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The top management of Apollo Tyres has decided to take a salary cut of up to 25 per cent in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak hampering the demand in an already muted automotive market.

“We are experiencing slowing demand and disrupted supply chains due to COVID-19. We are working on further measures, which we will provide updates on, as we make final decisions,” said the company’s promoter. 

Onkar Kanwar, CMD and his son Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and MD, have decided to take the maximum 25 per cent cut in their salaries, while other top executives will take a 15 per cent pay cut. The father-son duo are one of the highest paid executives in the country.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our employees and their families. We are in unchartered waters but as ‘one family’ we will work together and make the necessary sacrifices to steer Apollo Tyres in the right direction, to overcome this period,” said Onkar Kanwar.

Without specifying the quantum of impact the company is facing because of the pandemic, it said the worst was yet to come. Unlike Europe and the US, no plant has shut its door in India to limit the spread of virus. 

Many industry experts feel that more companies in the automobile sector would be forced to take a similar step as the demand has been in negative for nearly 20 months and the latest Coronavirus outbreak is going to have a deep financial impact on the sector.

“The outbreak has resulted in sharp decline in dealership footfall across the country. It has already obstructed the smooth BS-VI transition and in all possibilities many OEMs will be left with BS-IV inventory. They can look at cost cutting measures such as pay cut to reduce the financial burden,” said a senior executive of a two-wheeler firm. 

Hero MotoCorp approached the SC seeking a 3-month extension of the March 31 deadline for selling BS-IV compliant vehicles.

“In view of the completely unforeseen developments that have arisen out of the prevailing force majeure situation on account of COVID-19, we have prayed for an extension of time for a period of 3 months..” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apollo Tyres COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp