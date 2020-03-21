STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus outbreak: DoT asks states to permit movement of telecom staff

Moreover, all critical telecom infrastructure should be permitted to be manned by the staff of telecom service providers/telecom infrastructure providers, it said.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department on Saturday wrote to chief secretaries of all states, urging them to allow movement of field staff of telecom companies and infrastructure providers, and give other permissions to ensure uninterrupted operation of critical communications networks amid coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories on ensuring "operational continuity of telecom services in view of the threat of Covid-19 outbreak", the Telecom Department said that in case of restrictions being contemplated for containment of coronavirus, all critical telecom infrastructure should be permitted to remain operational.

Moreover, all critical telecom infrastructure should be permitted to be manned by the staff of telecom service providers/telecom infrastructure providers, it said.

"For accessing critical telecom infrastructure locations, the movement of the staff of telecom service providers/telecom infrastructure providers be permitted," the letter said.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has also said that the movement of vehicles carrying diesel for the DG sets at critical telecom infrastructure should be allowed and that sufficient diesel availability should be ensured.

It has also sought states' cooperation for ensuring the availability of power supply to critical telecom infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Air India to send re-employed engineering staff on 'leave without pay' till March 31

"The support of police and disaster response forces be provided to telecom service providers/telecom infrastructure providers, if necessary," it said.

The DoT underlined that at this juncture a robust telecom infrastructure is critical for providing access to emergency services.

"Ensuring uninterrupted operation of critical telecom infrastructure is of paramount importance," the DoT said.

Critical telecom infrastructure includes telephone exchanges, mobile switching centres, network operation centres, transmission centres, data centres, telecom tower sites, call centres of telecom service providers and warehouses where maintenance spares of telecom service providers are stored.

The latest moves come after the telecom department on Friday met telcos and associations to discuss critical issues around business continuity of communications networks, as industry sought government intervention for allowing movement of essential field staff and sought other waivers to keep services up-and-running amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives from industry bodies like COAI and Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) as well as telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and state-owned telcos had attended the meeting called by senior telecom department officials.

As such, the government has initiated a slew of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and create awareness around the global pandemic.

It has launched a chatbot on messaging app WhatsApp to address any queries that people may have about coronavirus.

Sources said the chatbot has been developed and implemented by Jio Haptik Technologies, a conversational AI platform and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' can be accessed by sending a Whatsapp message to +91 9013151515.

It is equipped to resolve various FAQs pertaining to the novel coronavirus including necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, helpline numbers, affected cases in the region, Government advisories (including travel) amongst others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Telecom department
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp