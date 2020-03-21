Wholesalers, e-commerce exempted from prohibitory orders

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government has exempted e-commerce companies, wholesale retailers and their delivery partners from any type of prohibitory orders that are in place due to the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter by the ministry of consumer affairs to chief secretaries of all states and union territories.

All the e-commerce operations (their warehousing, logistic operations), wholesalers, their vendors and third party delivery partners who are a part of the logistics chain are exempted from any prohibitory orders, according to the letter.

“These players are requested to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation in their facilities and their vehicles which may be inspected regularly and disinfected,” it stated.

The letter said that the decision was taken after an inter-ministerial meeting held on Friday that focused on maintaining supply of goods and services to citizens involving operations of retail industry such as e-commerce, wholesale, distribution, transport and warehousing.

“Great to see the direction given by secretary of the department of consumer affairs about the fact that e-commerce is an essential service and related operations would be exempt from any type of prohibitory orders. In these times of turbulence, e-commerce can ensure seamless supply,” said Kunal Bahl, co-founder and CEO, Snapdeal.

Confederation of All India traders (CAIT) said on Friday that their trader members will shut the business establishments in response to a Janta Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22.

Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT also tweeted that nearly 15 lakh traders from Delhi will shut their businesses from March 21-23 in the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in the country.