Sensex hits lower circuit limit, halts trading for 45 minutes
BSE flagship plunged 2991.85 points, or 10 per cent, at 26,924.11 levels. The Nifty fell below the 8,000-mark, down 834.10 points, or 9.54 per cent.
Published: 23rd March 2020
Trading has been halted, for the second time in two weeks, for 45 minutes after Sensex plunged 10 per cent on Monday. The Indian equity markets witnessed heavy sell-off in tandem with their Asian peers, as the entire world struggles to fight the fast-spreading novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to reports, about 8 lakh crore eroded from the market as the total market cap of BSE-listed firms slid to Rs 1,08,29,258.45 crore.