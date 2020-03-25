STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian aviation sector may incur USD 3.3-3.6 billion loss in June quarter: CAPA India

The projections are based on the assumption that all domestic and international operations remain grounded until June 30, 2020.

Published: 25th March 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Cancelled flights parked in Chennai airport

Cancelled flights parked in Chennai airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian aviation sector is projected to incur a staggering USD 3.3-3.6 billion loss in the first quarter of the next financial year if flight services remain grounded till June-end, according to a report.

Aviation consultancy CAPA India on Wednesday also said there is a need for a coordinated national aviation industry response to the current situation.

India has suspended operation of commercial flights till April 15 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.

In a report, CAPA India said airlines are expected to post a loss of around USD 1.75 billion while that of airports and concessionaires could be USD 1.50-1.75 billion.

Ground handlers are estimated to post a loss of USD 80-90 million.

Together, the loss for the sector is anticipated to be USD 3.3-3.6 billion in the first quarter of the next financial year.

At current exchange rates, the amount translates to around Rs 25,000 to 27,000 crore.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The projections are based on the assumption that all domestic and international operations remain grounded until June 30, 2020, CAPA India said.

The first quarter of next fiscal -- 2020-21 -- is from April to June.

"The extension of the domestic lockdown until at least 15-Apr-2020 is the right decision by the Government of India.

"However, it has ensured that aviation will be seriously impacted by COVID-19. The April-June quarter, traditionally one of the stronger quarters of the year for Indian airlines, is increasingly looking like it will be a washout," the report said.

Further, it said that most Indian airlines have not structured their business models to be able to withstand even regular shocks, such as elevated fuel prices or economic downturns, let alone once-in-a-century events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian airways Indian aviation loses Domestic airways closed airports shutdown coroanvirus India lockdown coroanvirus updates COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp