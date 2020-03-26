STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Covid-19 impact: Start-ups take digital route to facilitate seminars, events    

The past few weeks have seen one major event after another get cancelled, from trade shows and sporting events to seminars and conferences.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Digital media

Image for representation only

By Gunja sharan
Express News Service

With the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic leading to massive lockdowns across the world, the bustling international event management sector has taken a huge hit.

The past few weeks have seen one major event after another get cancelled, from trade shows and sporting events to seminars and conferences.

This has led to start-ups involved in the facilitation of trade shows, meetings, conferences and summits in the country, and across the world, coming up with new solutions to get things going again: primarily by conducting the events, meetings, and trade shows virtually.

“It is true that adversity is the mother of all innovations," said Atul Todi, CEO and co-founder, 10Times, a platform facilitating conferences, meetings and summits. “New formats are now emerging without being involved physically.

Traditional conferences were the first to test the virtual format. We are seeing meetings going virtual way now. Companies are doing their corporate events online," he added.

With more than 2,233 events either postponed or cancelled on 10Times since February 1, 2020 with the outbreak of the pandemic, Todi says the company was forced to launch solutions that can be availed virtually in the time of crisis.

“We are providing end-to-end solutions to manage virtual events, providing integrations with broadcasting and streaming solutions. If a business wants to postpone and re-schedule its events or conferences to the second half of the year, we are helping with the research too,” he claimed. 

With the launch of new solutions, over 40,000 event planners have begun using the organiser panel and are exploring alternate routes to keep their contacts engaged, he said. Sharing a similar view, Pankaj Gupta, CEO and founder, EnableX, a communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) start-up, said that virtual meetings and conferences have become the need of the hour.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is both a healthcare and an economic challenge. Taking the world by storm, it has had an adverse impact on every business. The government has urged companies to implement work from home policy for their staff. Here virtual meetings and conferences play an important role,” Gupta said.

Virtual solutions send information quickly and cost-effectively to people working remotely, Gupta said, pointing out that businesses must ensure that the solution is engineered for security and scalability with minimum downtime when volume spikes.

“This is important primarily so that productivity isn’t compromised,” he said.“We are offering free use of EnableX video meeting and other collaboration solutions to enterprises in India and across Asia,” Gupta said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Startups Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp