STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: BASF India suspends select manufacturing operations across country

The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact financial impact on the business at this stage, it added.

Published: 31st March 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Industrial area, Air pollution, Factory, Manufacturing plant

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chemical maker BASF India on Tuesday said it has suspended manufacturing operations across the country except certain essential services.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "due to the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the directives of the government of India/state governments, the company has, over the last few days, suspended its manufacturing operations across India (except for certain essential services).

The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact financial impact on the business at this stage, it added.

"The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the directives issued by the respective government authorities in this regard," the filing said.

The company is closely monitoring the situation and will adhere to the government directives and support the fight against the COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BASF Chemical maker Coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp