NRAI launches 'Rise For Restaurants' programme to support industry

At the time of purchase, customers only have to pay Rs 250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages and salaries of restaurant employees.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Restaurant industry body NRAI has launched 'Rise For Restaurants' programme to support its members and their employees amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Some of the restaurants participating in the initiative include Barbeque Nation, Cafe Delhi Heights, Carl's Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Cafe, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, The Beer Cafe and Zen, among others, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said in a statement.

The programme allows customers to buy vouchers worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 per cent discount from the list of restaurants across India and redeem it in the future against dining bills at the respective restaurant.

At the time of purchase, customers only have to pay Rs 250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages and salaries of restaurant employees.

The remaining Rs 500 is to be paid by the customers only when they dine at the restaurant, the statement said. "The NRAI has developed this entirely keeping in mind the current plight of its members and their employees.

Yet, unlike any other platform offering gift vouchers etc, this is the only program which recognises the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and therefore, only requests 25 per cent of the virtual cash value upfront," NRAI Managing Committee Member Gauri Devidayal said.

NRAI has no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites, she added.

The restaurant industry, with an annual turnover of around Rs 4 lakh crore and providing direct employment to over 70 lakh people, is fighting a grim battle for its survival, NRAI said.

