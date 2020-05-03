STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

40-day lockdown to inflict USD 320 billion loss on Indian economy: Report

The impact has been severe on the travel and mobility sector with unicorns such as OYO, Ola, MakeMyTrip seeing massive revenue decline, said the report from DataLabs by Inc42.

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hit Indian economy with about $320 billion in terms of daily gross domestic product (GDP) loss after 40 days of lockdown, said a report.

The daily GDP of India is estimated to be approximately USD 8 billion.

The impact has been severe on the travel and mobility sector with unicorns such as OYO, Ola, MakeMyTrip seeing massive revenue decline, said the report from DataLabs by Inc42.

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, often called the backbone of the Indian economy, has had to shut small-scale factories, and is working with minimal workforce.

The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the MSME revenue even more, said the "COVID-19 Startup Impact Report -- Threats & Opportunities For The Indian Economy".

For some sectors, this pandemic has sounded the death knell, but the supply chain disruption has impacted manufacturing everywhere.

However, even amid these disruptions, some sectors have risen to the top owing to the behavioural changes in consumers.

The sudden surge in demand for services like hyperlocal deliveries, media and content, video conferencing and other enterprise tech applications will further enhance revenue prospects of some Indian startups in the coming fiscal years, said the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Indian economy India GDP MSME
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp