Royal Enfield resumes operation in Chennai plant

Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is kick-starting operations at its manufacturing facilities.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:36 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is kick-starting operations at its manufacturing facilities. The company’s manufacturing unit at Oragadam near Chennai is the first to be operational, albeit in a staggered manner, with minimal staff over a single shift. Production at the other two manufacturing facilities — at Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagal — will start in a phased manner.

The bullet-maker will start with only 120 dealer showrooms initially, but expects around 300 dealerships in all to be operational by mid-May, with strict safety measures and social distancing norms in place. A majority of its dealer networks will continue to remain closed.

“Employees and shop floor staff residing in and around the plant locations will be aligned to work in these units so as to avoid long-distance travel and minimise contact during transportation,” said a Royal Enfield statement. All other offices of the company, including its corporate offices in Chennai, Gurgaon and the UK Technical Centre, will continue to remain closed and employees will work from home as of now.

