Ministry of Defence, Tata Power ink deal worth Rs 1200 crore to modernise 37 airfields

Modernisation of 37 airfield infrastructure is happening under Phase II of the programme. Under Phase I, 30 airfields were upgraded.

Published: 08th May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Defence on Friday inked a deal with Tata Power SED worth Rs 1,200 crore to modernise the infrastructure af 37 airfields for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The proposal was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Modernisation of 37 airfield infrastructure is happening under Phase II of the programme. Under Phase I, 30 airfields were upgraded.

"The airfields modernised under Phase I have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users," the Defence Ministry said.

The project is a turnkey project that includes installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipments like Cat-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Cat II Air Field Lightning System (AFLS) etc.

The modern equipment around the airfield will also be directly connected to Air Traffic Control (ATC), thereby providing excellent control of the airfield systems to the air traffic controllers.

The up-gradation of navigational aids and infrastructure under this project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of military and civil aircraft even in poor visibility and adverse weather conditions while enhancing aerospace safety.

The contract will provide impetus to the Indian industry in the prevailing situation.

The project will give a boost to over 250 micro, small and medium enterprises which will be directly benefited from being involved in execution of various activities of this project.

This contract would aid in infusing much-needed capital into the market and boost employment generation in fields such as communications, avionics, information technology apart from civil and electrical equipment and construction.

