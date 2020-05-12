STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oil Marketing Companies capex spending may fall by a third

The global collapse of crude oil prices have led to substantial inventory losses for OMCs in FY20.

Published: 12th May 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

oil, fuel, petrol, diesel, crude, brent

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on petroleum demand is set to substantially dent the earnings of Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) and may result in capital expenditure being slashed by nearly a third this financial year.

According to global ratings firm Fitch Ratings, the standalone credit profiles of India’s State-run OMCs are at “greater risk of downward revision due to the coronavirus-induced drop in demand and refining margins, and their continued investments”.

Recent data from the Ministry of Petroleum showed that petroleum product consumption has been halved in April compared to the previous year. Petrol consumption dived 60 per cent while diesel sales fell 55 per cent during the month, with total fuel consumption coming in at just 10 million tonnes — the worst decline in sales in over a dozen years.

The global collapse of crude oil prices have led to substantial inventory losses for OMCs in FY20; the short-term disruption in the payments cycle may also see their gross debt increasing for the year.For the current fiscal, OMCs face “... lower demand, weak refining margins, high capex, though below earlier estimates, and continuing dividend outflows”.

While partially offset by unprecedented marketing margins until May 5 (since OMCs did not cut retail prices since March 16 though crude prices collapsed by over 60 per cent), their earnings from refining operations (Gross Refining Margins or GRM) during FY21 is likely to remain flat compared to the previous year.

The increase in excise duties on petrol and diesel by the Central government from May 6 has already brought down marketing margins closer to normal levels.

However, the squeeze on GRMs should be partly offset by the reduced value of refining fuel losses due to low crude oil prices, Fitch added.Despite these mitigating factors, Fitch notes that spending by OMCs on capital expenditure may fall by as much as 30 per cent in FY21 and FY22.

“We expect the three firms to undertake only capex to continue brownfield refinery expansions and marketing and pipeline infrastructure, and delay investments in discretionary greenfield projects. Capex in FY21 would also be cut as Covid-19 containment measures reduce labour availability and raise logistical challenges,” it said.

Fitch has revised its capex forecast for the three State-run OMCs over the next two years from Rs 60,000-63,000 crore earlier to Rs 42,000-44,000 crore now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
OMC Oil Marketing Companies
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp