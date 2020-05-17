STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UT discom privatisation a good move, but impact may be limited

'This will lead to better service to consumers and improve operational and financial efficiency in distribution,' FM Sitharaman said in her presentation.

Published: 17th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement on Saturday that the Centre will privatise all power distribution companies in Union Territories (UT) has been welcomed by industry experts. However, aside from serving as a recent model for state governments to emulate, analysts note the move will have little immediate impact on the larger power distribution market. “This will lead to better service to consumers and improve operational and financial efficiency in distribution,” Sitharaman said in her presentation.

She also said that a new tariff policy focusing on improving consumer rights, promoting industry and ensuring the sustainability of the sector would be released soon. Power ministry officials have stated multiple times over the past few months that a new tariff policy was in the works and would be released soon. The privatisation of discoms is a policy that has long been mooted at the power ministry.

On Friday, May 15, Power Minister R K Singh had revealed the plan to privatise UT discoms and asked a group of power sector industrialists to par t i c i p ate in the bidding process during a CIIorganised event. Analysts have welcomed the general move towards privatisation, noting that state-run discoms have not delivered the efficiency, customer service and governance standards required from a modern power sector. Discoms in Odisha, Delhi and Mumbai have long been operating privately.

“Private ownership should bring in greater efficiency and better governance, and help address some deepseated problems,” noted Anish De, Partner and National Head, Energy and Natural Resources, KPMG in India. However, the real thrust for privatisation needs to come from the states. “Power being a concurrent subject in our federal set up, the Centre may set policy direction, (but) it is the states that will have to implement, including the decision to privatise,” said Debasish Mishra, Leader for Energy, Resources and Industrial at Deloitte. De agrees. “The UTs are a good place to start, though it should be propagated further into the state owned discoms,” he added.

Highlights A90,000 crore allocated to discoms as relief to pay power genco dues

2% market share of UT-based discoms

Private players more efficient

The privatisation of discoms is a policy that has long been mooted at the power ministry. Private ownership should bring in greater efficiency and address some deepseated
problems

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp