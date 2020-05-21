Airports Authority of India asks passengers to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure

By IANS

NEW DELHI: State-run Airports Authority of India has advised passengers-to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure.



In its standard operating procedures (SoPs), the state-run firm also asked passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app without which they won't be allowed entry into the terminal building.



Even those passengers coming from non-green zones will not be allowed entry. Besides, all passengers will be required to go in for a thermal check before entering the terminal.



The AAI's SoPs comes a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020."



"All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations f rom 25th May," he said.



Furthermore, the minister said the SOPs for the passenger movement would be issued soon.



Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, passenger air services were sus pended for both scheduled domestic and international flights.