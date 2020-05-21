STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airports Authority of India asks passengers to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure

In its standard operating procedures (SoPs), the state-run firm also asked passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app without which they won't be allowed entry into the terminal building.

Published: 21st May 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | R Satish Babu )

By IANS

NEW DELHI: State-run Airports Authority of India has advised passengers-to reach airport 2 hours prior to departure.

In its standard operating procedures (SoPs), the state-run firm also asked passengers to install the Aarogya Setu mobile app without which they won't be allowed entry into the terminal building.

Even those passengers coming from non-green zones will not be allowed entry. Besides, all passengers will be required to go in for a thermal check before entering the terminal.

The AAI's SoPs comes a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said: "Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, 25th May 2020."

"All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations f rom 25th May," he said.

Furthermore, the minister said the SOPs for the passenger movement would be issued soon.

Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, passenger air services were sus pended for both scheduled domestic and international flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri Airports Authority of India AAI Flights
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp