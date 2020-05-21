STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Crude prices continue to rise, Brent above USD 36 per barrel

On the NYMEX, the July delivery contract of WTI is currently trading at $34.33 per barrel, higher by 2.51 per cent from the previous close.

Published: 21st May 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

oil, fuel, petrol, diesel, crude, brent

For representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices continued gaining momentum on Thursday on improved demand amid opening up of economies globally. Further, declining stocks in the US also supported the prices, analyst said.

Currently, the July contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is trading at $36.70 per barrel, 2.66 per cent higher than the previous close.

Similarly, the WTI crude also surged on Thursday. On the NYMEX, the July delivery contract of WTI is currently trading at $34.33 per barrel, higher by 2.51 per cent from the previous close.

The easing of lockdown restrictions across countries has lifted the demand for transportation fuels. Further, the implementation of the output cut agreement by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, has also supported the prices, analysts said.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia had last month agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June.

The recovery in oil prices comes after the freefall in April on concerns of decline in the storage capacity as supply surged although the demand remained nearly standstill.

In April, the WTI crude fell below zero and turned negative for the first time ever owing to the lack of storage.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Crude oil Crude oil prices Brent Brent price
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp