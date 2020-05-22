STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Industry body Assocham welcomes government's move to resume domestic flights

'Stating that 38 million jobs are at stake at present due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, only economic activity will help in saving them,' said ASSOCHAM Tourism Council Chairman.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, Plane

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body Assocham on Friday welcomed the government's move to resume domestic flights saying that life and economic activity has to go on, and tourism and aviation alone can restart the economy.

Stating that 38 million jobs are at stake at present due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, only economic activity will help in saving them, ASSOCHAM Tourism Council Chairman Subhash Goyal said in a statement.

Hoping that international flights should start in June, he said, "Life and economic activity has to go on and we need to learn to co-exist with COVID-19 as we are travelling with yellow fever and TB."

Goyal, who is also secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), further said, "Tourism and aviation alone can restart the economy as they are the generators of employment, creators of jobs, and engines of economic growth."

He said, "Today, 38 million jobs are at stake and only economic activity will help in saving some of them."

On Thursday, the civil aviation ministry announced allowing about a third of domestic flight operations under strict norms from coming Monday after a two-month hiatus mandating all the airlines to adhere to the upper and lower limits of fares prescribed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assocham COVID19 Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp