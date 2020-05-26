STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IL&FS to sell its stake in ONGC Tripura Power

The company has sought expressions of interest from buyers for 26 per cent stake

Published: 26th May 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ongc

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crisis-hit IL&FS has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the purchase of its stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) joint venture on Monday. The company holds 26 per cent stake in the gas-based power plant — 12.03 per cent stake through IEDCL and 13.97 per cent stake via IFIN. The other shareholders include state-run ONGC with 50 per cent stake, India Infrastructure Fund-II with 23.5 per cent, managed by Global Infrastructure Partners and the Government of Tripura with 0.5 per cent stake.

The last date to submit bids is June, 8. In terms of eligibility for bidding, corporate bodies should have a minimum net worth of Rs 150 crore as per the audited balance sheet as of March, 2019 or later. Similarly, unvestment funds, including private equity funds should have minimum assets under management in India of Rs 600 crore, or committed funds available for investment or deployment in companies incorporated in India of at least Rs 600 crore, as of March 2019, or later.

“In order to monetise the investment made by the IL&FS group in ONGC Tripura Power Company, EoIs are invited for the acquisition of its 26 per cent stake, subject to necessary approvals,” ILFS said in a statement.

OTPC operates a fully operational natural gas-based 726.6 MW power plant located in Palatana, Tripura, supplying power to the energy deficit region of northeast India. In addition to the benefit of the availability of local gas wells for drawing sufficient gas, OTPC also has a load-center advantage, with access to the energy deficit north-eastern region of India as well as Bangladesh.

The deal is subject to approvals including the board approval and other corporate approvals of relevant group firms. It also needs consent from the NCLT and other statutory authorities.  IL&FS has engaged Arpwood Capital and JM Financial to assist in the transaction. The project cost includes debt of Rs 3,035 crore and equity investment of Rs 10,118 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ONGC Tripura Power IL&FS
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp