Aegon ties up with Flipkart for life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Insurance provider Aegon has tied up with e-commerce major Flipkart for offering a life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover.

The plan would provide Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, and can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan, Aegon Life Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.

Aegon's 'Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover' plan will provide for hospitalization expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh. Aegon said the insurance cover is the first in the industry that will provide life and hospitalization cover for COVID-19.