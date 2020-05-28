ITC ties up with Amway to expand distribution network of its immunity-boosting products

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd has partnered with direct selling company Amway to expand distribution networks of its products in the health and nutrition space in the wake of an increased consumer interest in such products believed to help boost immunity.

The partnership kicked off with the launch of B Natural+ range of fruit juices, which has been developed by ITC and will be distributed initially through Amway’s strong direct selling distribution network in India.

“The partnership will ensure that the B Natural+ range reaches consumers through a credible and expert partner and to get quick consumer feedback. Initially, Amway is expected to accelerate reach to the consumers while the new range will also be available across all trade channels and e-commerce through our distribution network,” said Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive − Foods Division.

That apart, other products in the health and wellness space are also on the pipeline which would be launched under this strategic partnership over the next 2-3 months as “immunity has emerged as a key focus area," Malik added.

The company is evaluating other categories such as biscuits, instant noodles, tea and snacks, among others to further expand its immunity product portfolio. With this move, ITC will directly compete with the likes of Dabur, which has been advancing launch of immunity-boosting health products given the new focus on preventive healthcare.

Market researcher Nielsen said nearly 56 per cent of consumers surveyed in April have said they will increase spending on healthy products in the days to come. This essentially means that the Rs. 2,500 crore packaged juice market could get the much-needed fillip to growth and more brands are expected to tap into this booming space to capitalise on the trend.



Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd expects the collaboration to add about 10 per cent growth for the company. “Our strategic partnership with ITC Ltd.’s B Natural is just the first step in the direction to help consumers integrate immunity boosting products in their daily diet and hence, the new fruit beverages range could be a great daily breakfast immunity strengthening option. Our extensive network of micro-entrepreneurs. As we inch towards the food segment, we are confident of creating value for people through this partnership,” he added.

The companies, Budhraja said, are also working to strengthen the partnership to co-create products in the health, wellness and immunity space to address future demand. For a direct company selling company like Amway, this partnership is a first of its kind.



The newly launched B Natural+ range in orange and mixed fruit variants with clinically proven ingredient to support immunity will be available in 1 liter packs at a price of Rs. 130.