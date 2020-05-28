STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ITC ties up with Amway to expand distribution network of its immunity-boosting products

ITC is sensing a good potential in the health and immunity-boosting space during the pandemic.

Published: 28th May 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

L-R - Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India and Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd.

L-R - Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India and Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. This is a virtually created image, persons in the image have adhered to social distancing norms.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd has partnered with direct selling company Amway to expand distribution networks of its products in the health and nutrition space in the wake of an increased consumer interest in such products believed to help boost immunity.

The partnership kicked off with the launch of B Natural+ range of fruit juices, which has been developed by ITC and will be distributed initially through Amway’s strong direct selling distribution network in India.

“The partnership will ensure that the B Natural+ range reaches consumers through a credible and expert partner and to get quick consumer feedback. Initially, Amway is expected to accelerate reach to the consumers while the new range will also be available across all trade channels and e-commerce through our distribution network,” said Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive − Foods Division.

That apart, other products in the health and wellness space are also on the pipeline which would be launched under this strategic partnership over the next 2-3 months as “immunity has emerged as a key focus area," Malik added.

The company is evaluating other categories such as biscuits, instant noodles, tea and snacks, among others to further expand its immunity product portfolio. With this move, ITC will directly compete with the likes of Dabur, which has been advancing launch of immunity-boosting health products given the new focus on preventive healthcare.

Market researcher Nielsen said nearly 56 per cent of consumers surveyed in April have said they will increase spending on healthy products in the days to come. This essentially means that the Rs. 2,500 crore packaged juice market could get the much-needed fillip to growth and more brands are expected to tap into this booming space to capitalise on the trend.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd expects the collaboration to add about 10 per cent growth for the company. “Our strategic partnership with ITC Ltd.’s B Natural is just the first step in the direction to help consumers integrate immunity boosting products in their daily diet and hence, the new fruit beverages range could be a great daily breakfast immunity strengthening option. Our extensive network of micro-entrepreneurs. As we inch towards the food segment, we are confident of creating value for people through this partnership,” he added.

The companies, Budhraja said, are also working to strengthen the partnership to co-create products in the health, wellness and immunity space to address future demand. For a direct company selling company like Amway, this partnership is a first of its kind.

The newly launched B Natural+ range in orange and mixed fruit variants with clinically proven ingredient to support immunity will be available in 1 liter packs at a price of Rs. 130.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITC Amway health products imunity-boosting space
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp