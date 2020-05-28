STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power demand perks up as mercury soars, industrial activities rise

In the first fortnight of the month, the peak power demand met was recorded at 141.87GW on May 15, registering a slump of over 22 per cent.

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Heatwave coupled with higher commercial and industrial activities under lockdown 4.0 has pushed peak power demand closer to the normal level this week as compared to May last year.

According to the power ministry data, the peak power demand met during May so far was recorded at 166.42 GW on May 26.

In the same month a year ago, the peak power demand was 182.53 GW.

This shows a year-year-year decline of 8.8 per cent.

In the first fortnight of the month, the peak power demand met was recorded at 141.87GW on May 15, registering a slump of over 22 per cent compared to the highest level in the same period of May 2019.

The peak power demand met is the highest energy supply during the day across the country.

An industry expert said the peak power demand has risen in the second half of May mainly due to heat wave and higher commercial and industrial activities under lockdown 4.0 effective from May 4.

India is under lockdown since March 25. Restrictions were eased in April, but a cool weather and lower industrial and commercial activities failed to perk up power demand in that month.

The peak power demand met in April stood at 132.77 GW, as compared to 176.81 GW in April 2019.

The power demand during April was in the range of 116.89 GW (April 8) to 132.77 GW (April 30).

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-starved discoms, which have been hit hard due to lower power demand and issues with bill collections during the lockdown.

Discoms owe more than Rs 94,000 crore to gencos (generating companies), Sitharaman had said.

Industry body CII, in a report last month, said discoms (distribution companies) are going to suffer a revenue loss of Rs 30,000 crore due to low demand and will face a liquidity crunch of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier this month, industry experts had expressed hope that power demand will see an uptick due to soaring mercury and resumption of majority of economic activities from May 4.

 

