FASTag crosses two crore users landmark: NHAI

NHAI said it is actively promoting digital payment through FASTag to enhance the user experience on National Highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at toll plazas.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 06:17 PM

The FASTag counters at the Aroor-Kumbalam toll plaza | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said the number of FASTag users in the country has crossed two-crore landmark, registering a growth of 400 per cent in a year.

FASTag uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users a smooth and effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting/halting.

"FASTag users in the country have reached two-crore historical landmark, registering growth of 400 per cent in a year. This has increased the total toll collection to Rs 92 crore per day which is a substantial increase in the daily toll collection from Rs 70 crore per day, a year back," NHAI said in a statement.

FASTag is contributing to nearly 75 per cent of the total toll collection as of now.

FASTags: Where to get them and how to use them on your car

NHAI said it is actively promoting digital payment through FASTag to enhance the user experience on National Highways and reduce pollution on account of queuing of vehicles at toll plazas.

"The Government's direction to move towards 100% digital transaction for payments at the toll plazas on National Highways (NH) provided the required impetus for the FASTag adoption.

The dedicated efforts of NHAI, receptive approach of Highways Users & Other stakeholders led to stupendous increase in adoption of digital mode of transaction at the toll plazas," NHAI said.

At toll plazas, the payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

As social distancing has become the new norm, commuters are increasingly looking at FASTag as a toll payment option as it nullifies the chances of any human contact between the drivers and the toll operators, the statement said.

Being an inclusive technological tool for toll collection on highways, FASTag is a more practical and beneficial option, it said and added NHAI is committed to providing safe, smooth, and seamless journey to commuters on National Highways.

 

