L&T Construction wins significant contracts

A significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said its construction arm has won significant contracts including regional rapid transit system (RRTS) order in Uttar Pradesh.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for two of its businesses, the company said in a statement.

It said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business has secured another RRTS infrastructure order from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Uttar Pradesh to execute a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity rail project in the Delhi - Ghaziabad - Meerut Corridor.

RRTS is different from a metro rail system as it caters to passengers looking to travel relatively longer distances with fewer stops and quicker.

"The scope involves construction of a 11 km viaduct including 5 elevated stations from Shatabdi Nagar to Brahmapuri and Begumpul to the Modipuram Depot, designed for speeds up to 180 kmph with the average operational speed of 100 kmph which is almost three times faster than that of metros," the company said.

Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has won a slew of orders in the international market, the company said.

"In Nepal, the business has won an order to design, supply, install and commission a crucial 220kV Gas Insulated Substation along with associated works in connected substations.

The package is part of the power transmission and distribution efficiency enhancement project being undertaken to reduce system overloads and losses in the valley," the company said.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the business has received orders to establish certain transmission links in the existing 132kV network.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.

It operates in over 30 countries.

